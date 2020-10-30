RL Grime's 2020 Halloween Mix Doubles as a Quasi-Horror Film

RL Grime's 2020 Halloween Mix Doubles as a Quasi-Horror Film

The electrifying mix was paired with a dazzling live visual spectacle featuring zombies, hellbent robots, and bizarre monsters.
Author:
Publish date:

Curdin Wullschleger

RL Grime has finally unveiled the 9th edition of his annual Halloween mix, and it may have been the most memorable yet. The electrifying set was streamed live and paired with a dazzling live visual spectacle featuring zombies, hellbent robots, and bizarre monsters.

It all started with the introduction, which RL Grime always uses to pull a rabbit out of his hat. This year, the trap music kingpin recruited none other than T-Pain, who handled intro duties with a Halloween-themed freestyle to the melody of his global hit "Buy U a Drank." We like to think this little rendezvous may lead to a collaboration.

What follows is RL Grime's typical flurry of mind-bending bass music, highlighting the next wave of producers to usher in a new age of trap. Some of the tracks supported in "Halloween IX" include Tapecut's "Give It to Me," Kumarion's "Want It," and Ninajirachi's "Water Gun," among many others from young guns in the scene. RL Grime's Sable Velley crew is also well-represented with music by the likes of Montell2099, JuelzHOLLY, and more. To the delight of listeners everywhere, the mix is IDs galore, featuring unreleased tunes from Hex Cougar and Heimanu, Sim Fane, and of course RL Grime himself.

You can watch RL Grime's full "Halloween IX" set below.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime
Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME
Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

Related

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime is Streaming His 2020 Halloween Mix [WATCH LIVE]

Who knows what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces Release Date of 2020 Halloween Mix and Twitch Rebroadcasts of Old Episodes

RL Grime is making Halloween a monthlong affair.

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime Announces Release Date for Annual Halloween Mix

This will be RL Grime's eighth annual Halloween mix.

Black-and-white photo of bass music DJ/producer RL Grime during performance.
NEWS

RL Grime Just Revealed The Release Date For His Annual Halloween Mix [BEWARE]

Brace yourselves, the RL Grime Halloween mix is coming!

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Compilation from RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint

The compilation features tracks from Whethan, Holly, Knock2, and more.

Guy Fieri and RL Grime
NEWS

Guy Fieri Delivers Intro to RL Grime's Halloween VIII Mix

RL Grime went to drastic measures to raise the bar on Shaq's monologue in Halloween 7.

rl-grime-collabs-with-rl-stine-on-his-4th-annual-halloween-mix-body-image-1446234467
NEWS

ATTENTION: RL Grime Needs Your Help For His Annual Halloween Mix

We hear a new RL Grime Halloween mix is on the horizon.