RL Grime's 2020 Halloween Mix Doubles as a Quasi-Horror Film

RL Grime has finally unveiled the 9th edition of his annual Halloween mix, and it may have been the most memorable yet. The electrifying set was streamed live and paired with a dazzling live visual spectacle featuring zombies, hellbent robots, and bizarre monsters.

It all started with the introduction, which RL Grime always uses to pull a rabbit out of his hat. This year, the trap music kingpin recruited none other than T-Pain, who handled intro duties with a Halloween-themed freestyle to the melody of his global hit "Buy U a Drank." We like to think this little rendezvous may lead to a collaboration.

What follows is RL Grime's typical flurry of mind-bending bass music, highlighting the next wave of producers to usher in a new age of trap. Some of the tracks supported in "Halloween IX" include Tapecut's "Give It to Me," Kumarion's "Want It," and Ninajirachi's "Water Gun," among many others from young guns in the scene. RL Grime's Sable Velley crew is also well-represented with music by the likes of Montell2099, Juelz, HOLLY, and more. To the delight of listeners everywhere, the mix is IDs galore, featuring unreleased tunes from Hex Cougar and Heimanu, Sim Fane, and of course RL Grime himself.

You can watch RL Grime's full "Halloween IX" set below.

