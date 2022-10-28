Listen: RL Grime Calls On UFC Legend Bruce Buffer for Massive "Halloween XI: Dead Space" Mix

RL Grime is ready to rumble this Halloween season.

He has made it tradition to tap celebrity voices into his annual Halloween mixes, and this year remains no different with legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer joining the festivities.

Buffer emphatically introduces the undisputed king of Halloween, Grime, who debuted his roughly 75-minute "Halloween XI: Dead Space" mix at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The supercharged effort additionally received some assistance from returning guests Jake Foushee and Goosebumps author R.L. Stine.

This year's edition marks a particularly strong offering from Grime, and it's easy to imagine it will only continue to age well with time. This year's mix is a testbed for his unreleased heat, jam-packed with over a dozen unreleased IDs.

Impressively, the spine-tingling atmosphere remains especially consistent even as Grime threads the needle transitioning between techno, trap, breaks and more. Moreover, he didn't hesitate to incorporate fitting releases from some of 2022's biggest success stories, including Fred Again.. and Sable Valley's own ISOxo.

Spooky season is in full effect. Kickstart Halloween weekend with a deep dive into "Halloween XI: Dead Space" below.

