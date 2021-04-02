Listen to RL Grime and ISOxo's New Haunting Trap Banger, "Stinger"

RL Grime is back, baby.

After a mini hiatus on the release front, the famed Nova producer has teamed up with young gun ISOxo for "Stinger," a haunting trap banger arriving by way of his own Sable Valley imprint.

"Stinger" is signature RL Grime. More post-trap than OG, the track is a monster bass number that is primed to be rinsed across the festival circuit. Harkening back to his annual fan-favorite Halloween mixes, a pre-drop scream sample sets the tone before all hell breaks loose. The break is just as impressive, with tribal vox and eerie soundscapes that slither through a haunting arrangement before Grime and Iso wallop listeners with a ferocious second drop.

Listen to "Stinger" below.

Prior to "Stinger," RL Grime's last official release came back in August 2020 when he dropped "Outta Here," a signature cinematic trap tune produced alongside Whethan. More recently, he was announced on the lineup of the 2021 edition of Southern California's HARD Summer festival, where he will perform a collaborative DJ set with longtime creative collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Baauer.

You can stream "Stinger" across major platforms here.

