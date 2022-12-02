Listen to RL Grime and Nero's Haunting Collab, "Renegade"

RL Grime and Nero are tying a bow on 2022 in a big way after teaming up for a monster collaboration, "Renegade."

The two influential electronic music acts today dropped the new single, which arrived by way of Grime's Sable Valley imprint. It's a soaring bass track featuring the signature, eerily breathtaking vocals of Nero's Alana Watson, which float atop a haunting arrangement replete with stunning sound design.

"Renegade," which was originally teased in Grime's remarkable "Halloween XI" mix, saw its live debut during his DJ set at Porter Robinon's Second Sky festival back in October. It also pours gasoline on the momentous return of Nero, who recently joined forces onstage together as a complete band for the first time in five years.

You can stream "Renegade" here and listen to the track below.

