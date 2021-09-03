RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint Drops Stunning 15-Track Compilation: Listen

"Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2" ranges from dreamy to devastating across its 15 tracks.

Staying true to its mission to thrust young talent into the limelight, RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint has unveiled a brand new compilation.

A whirlwind of cinematic bass and mind-melting trap, Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2 spans 15 tracks. It kicks off with an original from Grime himself, who teamed up with Montell2099 for a dreamy trap stunner called "One Day," which was featured in his monster Halloween Mix IX mix. What follows is a sublime song-cycle showcasing music from the next wave of bass producers primed to dominate the electronic scene.

Highlights on the record are aplenty. Jon Casey and CAB's "Fuel" pumps along with a high-octane blend of glitchy saws while Deadcrow's "Scythe" follows suit with its own screeching trap drop. Pauline Herr opts for a haunting future trap arrangement in "Secrets," syncopating her drums with outside-the-box precision. Control Freak's "No Chill," on the other hand, offers a blistering banger true to its name.

You can listen to Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2 in full below and find the record on your go-to streaming platform here.

