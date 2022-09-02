Skip to main content
LYNY, Saka, VILLA, More Shine In New Sable Valley Compilation: Listen

LYNY, Saka, VILLA, More Shine In New Sable Valley Compilation: Listen

RL Grime's commitment to the underground is as strong as ever in "Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3."

Sable Valley/Twitter

RL Grime's commitment to the underground is as strong as ever in "Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3."

If there's one dogma defining RL Grime's Sable Valley, it's the imprint's commitment to ushering in the next era of bass music stars.

That tenet remains as true as ever in Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3, the label's brand new compilation. Spanning 14 tracks, the record is yet another stunning showcase of a post-dubstep landscape replete with young, hungry producers carving their own lane in bass music.

Highlights include VILLA and juuku's "void," LYNY's "Feint" and Control Freak's "IDONTWANNAGO," each of which run the gamut from trap to wave to drum & bass. The compilation also features a stunning collaboration between Grime and Sable Valley vet Hex Cougar, who tapped fknsyd for the riveting "Silo."

You can listen to Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3 in full below and stream it here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

280498387_556551549173616_4291834512018341016_n
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Announces Latin Music-Inspired EP, "INFLUENDO," Drops First Single

The EP's kickoff single, "NINGUÉM DORME," features MC Lan and Tropkillaz.

By Nick Yopko
Rezz Spiral Tour
EVENTS

REZZ Announces Return of Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On REZZ St"

It'll function as the sequel to the Halloween-inspired audiovisual mix REZZ released in 2018.

By Nick Yopko
seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Drops Stunning Single From Debut Album: Listen to "Call On Me"

The latest track off "Beyond the Veil" opts for a brighter sound than that of its predecessor.

By Nick Yopko

FOLLOW SABLE VALLEY:

Facebook: facebook.com/SableValley
Twitter: twitter.com/sable_valley
Instagram: instagram.com/sablevalley
Website: sablevalley.com

Related

rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint Drops Stunning 15-Track Compilation: Listen

"Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2" ranges from dreamy to devastating across its 15 tracks.

RL Grime ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to RL Grime and ISOxo's New Haunting Trap Banger, "Stinger"

The massive collaboration dropped on RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

209217128_239354221343156_7512485322645169554_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ninajirachi Returns With Scorching Double-Single on Sable Valley: Listen

Released on RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint, "Dracodraco" highlights Ninajirachi's technical skill with a massive hybrid sound.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Compilation from RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint

The compilation features tracks from Whethan, Holly, Knock2, and more.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo's Debut EP is a Showcase of the Future of Trap Music: Listen

"Nightrealm" is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, whose long-awaited debut was snapped up by RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime Announces 15-Track Sable Valley Summer Compilation Due Out Next Month

Fans are about to hear a lot more out of the Sable Valley camp.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to RL Grime's Preview Mix of Forthcoming Sable Valley Compilation, Including Whethan Collab

The compilation will feature his highly anticipated collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Shines On Long-Awaited Single, "REDloop": Listen

"REDloop" was first teased in RL Grime's "Halloween X" performance.