Listen to RL Grime's Preview Mix of Forthcoming Sable Valley Compilation, Including Whethan Collab

Sable Valley is ready to take back the summer with a smashing debut compilation album.

After some initial teasing, the face of the flourishing bass music imprint, RL Grime, has finally let listeners see what's under the hood of the upcoming Sable Valley Summer Vol. 1. The nonstop fifteen minute video preview bares all as a mix of Sable Valley veterans and newcomers alike scroll across the car radio display.

After dropping "Ambush" on the label late last year, Cozway is back with the wonky, quick-cutting trap single "Don't Worry." He joins other familiar returning faces such as Knock2, whose standout single "Gems" sets the tone with an energizing barrage of bright, metallic synths. The imprint is also making way for exciting debuts from producers Lemay, Holly, and many more.

Of course, what would this record be without new music from the label's head honcho himself, RL Grime? The "UCLA" producer is back with his first single of the year, "Outta Here" alongside Whethan, a heavy-hitting trap track heralded in by cinematic trumpet fanfare. There's more, however, as the compilation is also set to include an official RL Grime edit of Baauer's 2014 deep cut, "Swoopin."

The 15-track Sable Valley Summer Vol. 1 offering is set for a full release this Friday, August 14th.

