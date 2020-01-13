Rob Swire Hints at First New Pendulum Release in 9 Years

Rob Swire recently teased what appears to be Pendulum's first new music since 2011. On his personal Instagram account, he shared a short clip with the caption "30 second WIP demo" that fits the classic sound that made the band a worldwide sensation.

While the sound in the clip is enough to get fans optimistic about their return, he took it one step further and tagged Pendulum's account in the teaser post, leading some to believe this is an official confirmation.

Late last summer, the band was chosen to replace The Prodigy at South West Four after the passing of frontman Keith Flint. In an announcement post, festival organizers may have revealed the new Pendulum music months early. When speaking about what to expect from the group's performance they mentioned: "brand new Pendulum music from their forthcoming EP series and album."

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on the release date for any new Pendulum music, or if the Instagram clip is indeed new music from the band.

H/T: UKF

FOLLOW PENDULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pendulum/

Twitter: twitter.com/Pendulum

Instagram: instagram.com/pendulum/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/pendulum