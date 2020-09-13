Rob Swire Says New Pendulum Single is Dropping in Less Than Two Weeks

Earlier in the month, Pendulum shared a video teasing their first new music in almost a decade. Since then, fans have been desperate for any information on what to expect from the legendary electronic group.

On Twitter, founding member Rob Swire responded to a fan who asked for more information on when to expect the new single. While a specific date was not mentioned, fans were excited to hear that the new music should be available in less than two weeks.

The new release is not the only thing fans have to be excited about. While once again responding to a fan on Twitter earlier in the summer, Swire revealed that his and Gareth McGrillen's immensely popular side project, Knife Party, has a new "Knifecast" episode coming soon.

At the time of writing, neither Swire nor the other members of Pendulum have announced the official release date for their upcoming single.

