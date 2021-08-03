Rolls Rollin Extends Invitation to an "Unholy Invasion" With New Hyper-House Track

"Unholy Invasion" is out now on Rollin Royalty Records.

Canadian DJ and electronic music producer Rolls Rollin has quite literally been on a roll as of late. Having emerged into the scene just last year, he has already delivered 10 dominant tracks.

His latest offering "Unholy Invasion" is a high-energy club scorcher that stays true to its name with its hyper-house arrangement. This frenetic single employs a sweltering, fast-paced tempo, infused with a pounding sub bass that transports listeners to an intergalactic ride.

Drawing on happy hardcore influences, "Unholy Invasion" is a bold step forward for the Toronto-based artist. Out now on Rollin Royalty Records, his very own record label, "Unholy Invasion" further situates Rolls Rollin as one to watch.

With each release Rolls Rollin showcases his ability to blend genres—from bass house to hardcore and old-school rave to riddim. Gravitating towards the harder edges of the EDM spectrum, the versatile producer has proven capable of creating soundscapes that are nothing short of mind-melting and wholly unique.

You can find "Unholy Invasion" on your preferred streaming platform here.

