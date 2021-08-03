Rolls Rollin Extends Invitation to an "Unholy Invasion" With New Hyper-House Track
"Unholy Invasion" is out now on Rollin Royalty Records.
Canadian DJ and electronic music producer Rolls Rollin has quite literally been on a roll as of late. Having emerged into the scene just last year, he has already delivered 10 dominant tracks.

His latest offering "Unholy Invasion" is a high-energy club scorcher that stays true to its name with its hyper-house arrangement. This frenetic single employs a sweltering, fast-paced tempo, infused with a pounding sub bass that transports listeners to an intergalactic ride. 

Drawing on happy hardcore influences, "Unholy Invasion" is a bold step forward for the Toronto-based artist. Out now on Rollin Royalty Records, his very own record label, "Unholy Invasion" further situates Rolls Rollin as one to watch. 

