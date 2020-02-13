Catch a Valentine’s Vibe with Rome in Silver’s Latest Single, “Fade" ft. POPCULTR

Who needs a valentine when you’ve got the dazzling production of Rome in Silver and the breathy vocals of POPCULTR to keep you company? Out today via San Holo’s world-renowned bitbird imprint, “Fade” takes a dive into the emotional side of the versatile, Huntington Beach-based artist. With driving four on the flour energy and a dreamlike ambiance, "Fade" is a feelgood jam that you keep you coming back for more.

As a producer who knows no genre boundaries, Rome in Silver is quite used to stepping out of his comfort zone and experimenting with different styles of music. “I don’t tend to write love songs, but I guess somehow this turned into one,” he said. The best things in life are often stumbled upon by accident, and in this instance, things clearly worked out for the best.

Stream or Download Rome In Silver's "Fade" today.

