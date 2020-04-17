Rome in Silver drops stunning future bass and DnB hybrid "Fiore"

Rome in Silver has unveiled the final single from his forthcoming Like Lightning EP, which will arrive on bitbird. The track follows previous singles "Yoko" and "Fade," a spellbinding indie-electro jam featuring POPCULTR that alchemizes multiple electronic subgenres under a uniform sound all his own.

Blending genres is something Rome in Silver has done consistently since he burst onto the electronic scene—and with flying colors. Such is the case with "Fiore," where the Huntington Beach-based producer flexes his next-level production prowess with a frenetic DnB lead while remaining under a dark, hypnotic sonic umbrella.

Expertly pitched vocal chops in the verse eventually culminate in a dazzling future bass drop that is more ballad than banger. From start to finish, "Fiore" is classic bitbird, oozing with the warm textures and bravado we've all come to expect from the San Holo-led label.

“When you stay true to yourself and channel all of your influences into what you’re creating, over time you’ll have something very special and unique to you," Rome in Silver said. "Creating things just for the sake of what other people might enjoy is nothing near as satisfying as when you finally hit a little gold mine of sonic possibilities that have yet to be explored.”

Rome in Silver's Like Lightning EP will arrive on bitbird in full on May 8th, 2020.

FOLLOW ROME IN SILVER:

Facebook: facebook.com/romeinsilvermusic

Twitter: twitter.com/romeinsilver

Instagram: instagram.com/romeinsilver

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/romeinsilver