Rome in Silver's Distinct Sonic Identity Shines in New EP, "Makeshift Moon"

The emerging talent has returned to San Holo's bitbird imprint for the final installment in a trilogy.

Known for his vibrant, versatile, and forward-thinking sound, Rome In Silver is without a doubt one of the most exciting emerging names in dance music.

Having truly found his distinct sonic identity over the past couple of years, the SoCal producer came to San Holo’s bitbird and Canadian tastemaker Monstercat to release two massively successful EPs, and has now finally unveiled the third and final chapter of his trilogy in the form of 5-track EP called Makeshift Moon.

Arguably Rome In Silver’s most sonically diverse EP to date, Makeshift Moon sees the virtuosic producer combine eerie synths and resonant bells on “Mosaic,” bring together indietronica sensibilities on “Never Be The One" (with Lhasa Petik) and co-direct his first music video for the funky gem “Like You” (with Brandon Densley).

“This EP means a ton because it’s essentially the finale to this string of releases in the series of EP’s I’ve dropped," Rome in Silver explained in a statement. "From ‘Like Lightning’ to ‘Forever Flame’ and ending it off with ‘Makeshift Moon,' this story comes to a close before I embark on the next chapter."

Rome in Silver is gearing up for an explosive rest of 2021 with festival appearances at Bonnaroo and more, as well as tour dates alongside Hippie Sabotage and San Holo. You can listen to Makeshift Moon in full below.

