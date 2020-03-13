Rome In Silver Releases Experimental House Track, “Yoko”

Fresh off teaming up with fellow artist POPCULTR on the indie-electro crossover “Fade,” Rome In Silver just returned to San Holo’s bitbird, re-releasing one of his 2016 classics. The uplifting house track, titled “Yoko,” marks the second single off his upcoming EP on the imprint, and is one of his most uplifting releases to date.

With “Yoko,” Rome In Silver (real name Vinny Pisciotta) shows how much emotion can be put in a song with no lyrics, creating a simple yet effective vibe. The instrumental starts off with quirky, chopped synths before quickly jumping into an uplifting drop, filled with fast-paced synths and hard bass.

“To me this is about showing how simplicity can still bring so much to the table,” explained Rome In Silver. “'Less is more' will always be the better approach to making music in my opinion. No overthinking. No overcomplicating.”

Rome In Silver is a name that has been hard to avoid over the past couple of years. The L.A.-based producer has been reinventing himself with every new release, showcasing his immense versatility as well as sharp production skills. Having already released music on bitbird, UZ’s Quality Goods Records, and Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats, the future is unboundedly bright for the emerging artist.

