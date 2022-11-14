Skip to main content
The xx's Romy Teams Up With Fred again.. for Sublime Single, "Strong"

Inspired in part by the loss of her mother, Romy's new track is about learning how to process grief.

Romy/YouTube

If music is anything, it's therapy.

Just ask Romy of The xx, whose haunting new single, "Strong," is a soul-stirring ode to resiliency. Produced in collaboration with Fred again.. and prolific record producer Stuart Price, the cathartic track is about learning how to process grief.

It's only the second-ever solo track from Romy, who said "Strong" was inspired in part by the loss of her mother and written to "ultimately find a sense of release in the euphoria of music." The single arrives ahead of her debut studio album, which is still in the works.

Check out the official music video for "Strong" below. The audiovisual was directed by Romy’s wife, filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne.

MUSIC RELEASES

The xx's Romy Teams Up With Fred again.. for Sublime Single, "Strong"

Meanwhile, Fred again.. is fresh off the release of Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), his third full-length and one of the year's most hotly anticipated albums. Romy says the surging Brit was a kindred spirit in the studio.

"My friendship with Fred means a lot to me, our closeness helps me to feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music," Romy said in a statement. "It’s amazing and inspiring seeing and hearing what Fred is doing in his solo work and I’m very excited to be releasing this song together."

Read more about why Fred again.. is exactly what the electronic dance music community needed here.

Follow Romy:

Facebook: facebook.com/romyromyromyofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/romyromyromy
Twitter: twitter.com/romyromyromy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EtCENM

Follow Fred again..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD

