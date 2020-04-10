Rootkit Releases "Only Knew" (feat. Nevve)

As the weather begins to warm up in the Northern Hemisphere, producers have been warming up as well with some great new offerings. Oslo-based musician, Rootkit, has served up one such offering, a warm and emotional future bass-leaning new single called "Only Knew" (feat. Nevve).

The new single blends emotive vocals from Nevve with melancholy piano chords that still have an uplifting feel to them. At the drop, futuristic bass and percussion merge with a catchy plucked synth line to create an immensely enjoyable groove.

"I decided to try a lot of different things with the vocals and ended up with 2 versions of the song," says Rootkit. "The version first being released I wanted to refresh my old drumstep style of music and hopefully in a way, bring something new to the table."

He certainly achieved that goal. "Only Knew" does indeed feel very new and innovative, and thus right at home on San Holo's bitbird imprint. It's Rootkit's first offering on the label, with his previous releases finding homes on Monstercat. His bitbird debut is a great fit, and hopefully there are future Rootkit releases on the label to look forward to.

