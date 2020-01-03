Gesaffelstein Reworks ROSALÍA's "A Palé"

Gesaffelstein (real name Mike Lévy) is kicking 2020 with a remix of ROSALÍA's "A Palé."

Lévy's "A Palé" remix stays true to the Gesaffelstein sound, adding a dark yet enthralling vibe to the track. Lévy makes smart use of the pitched-down vocal from the original tune, blending it effortlessly with hypnotic synths and ROSALÍA's stunning vocals. Undoubtedly, fans of Lévy will gravitate towards this remix.

Although Lévy was quiet throughout the middle of the last decade, his career has been nothing short of legendary. Last year saw the release of his second studio album, Hyperion, which included collaborations with some of the biggest names in the game - among them Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd. In October, the French DJ surprised fans with his first EP since 2012, Novo Sonic System. While Lévy's releases remain sporadic as ever, we hope to hear more from him soon.

