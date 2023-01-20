ROSSY Drops Soaring Future Bass Heater, "DON'T SAY"
Surging DJ and bass music producer ROSSY has returned to HARD Recs with a stunning new single, "DON'T SAY."
It's the third track from her upcoming debut EP, Heaven's Door, and it beautifully encapsulates her euphoric style with soaring saws and trappy percussion.
Blending elements of future bass and Wave music, she starts off with dreamy pads and warm, distorted vocal swells before the arrangement picks up steam with a tense drum build. It eventually culminates in a thrilling drop dripping with nostalgia, a sound that is quickly becoming ROSSY's signature.
"DON'T SAY" had been in the works since the end of 2020, according to a recent tweet from ROSSY, who has called her debut EP "a piece of [her] heart and soul." Take a listen to the new single below.
ROSSY is undoubtedly one to watch in 2023. Major releases on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats and RL Grime's Sable Valley are just the tip of the iceberg for the red-hot producer, who recently performed at Philly's HiJinx Festival and GRiZ's curated Another World event. When her early December debut headline show in Los Angeles sold out in just two hours, she added a second night, which also sold out.
You can pre-save ROSSY's Heaven's Door EP here.
Recommended Articles
Space Laces Flexes Otherworldly Production Prowess With Ferocious New Track, "Survive"
Space Laces has built another ecosystem of fiercely unrelenting sounds that are sure to live on in bass music hive mind.
Aphex Twin Launches Cryptic Teaser, Foreshadowing Return to the Stage In 2023
It didn't take long for Aphex Twin's fans to crack the enigmatic producer's latest puzzle.
Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour
Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.
Follow ROSSY:
Instagram: instagram.com/rossykate
Facebook: facebook.com/rossymusicofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/rossykate
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XHPHln