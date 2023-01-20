Skip to main content
ROSSY Drops Soaring Future Bass Heater, "DON'T SAY"

ROSSY Drops Soaring Future Bass Heater, "DON'T SAY"

The new single is the third track from ROSSY’s upcoming debut EP, "Heaven’s Door."

Robert Flagg

The new single is the third track from ROSSY’s upcoming debut EP, "Heaven’s Door."

Surging DJ and bass music producer ROSSY has returned to HARD Recs with a stunning new single, "DON'T SAY."

It's the third track from her upcoming debut EP, Heaven's Door, and it beautifully encapsulates her euphoric style with soaring saws and trappy percussion.

Blending elements of future bass and Wave music, she starts off with dreamy pads and warm, distorted vocal swells before the arrangement picks up steam with a tense drum build. It eventually culminates in a thrilling drop dripping with nostalgia, a sound that is quickly becoming ROSSY's signature.

rossy

ROSSY.

"DON'T SAY" had been in the works since the end of 2020, according to a recent tweet from ROSSY, who has called her debut EP "a piece of [her] heart and soul." Take a listen to the new single below.

ROSSY is undoubtedly one to watch in 2023. Major releases on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats and RL Grime's Sable Valley are just the tip of the iceberg for the red-hot producer, who recently performed at Philly's HiJinx Festival and GRiZ's curated Another World event. When her early December debut headline show in Los Angeles sold out in just two hours, she added a second night, which also sold out.

You can pre-save ROSSY's Heaven's Door EP here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Flexes Otherworldly Production Prowess With Ferocious New Track, "Survive"

Space Laces has built another ecosystem of fiercely unrelenting sounds that are sure to live on in bass music hive mind.

By Cameron Sunkel
aphex twin with red lasers behind him
NEWS

Aphex Twin Launches Cryptic Teaser, Foreshadowing Return to the Stage In 2023

It didn't take long for Aphex Twin's fans to crack the enigmatic producer's latest puzzle.

By Cameron Sunkel
maz
NEWS

Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.

By EDM.com Staff

Follow ROSSY:

Instagram: instagram.com/rossykate
Facebook: facebook.com/rossymusicofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/rossykate
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XHPHln

Related

rossy
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, ROSSY, Kygo & More [11/11/22]

New major releases include tracks from Kx5, Chris Lake, Prospa and more.

Rossy
MUSIC RELEASES

Rossy and We Rose Drop Stunning New Single "See Through"

A collaborative new single with emotion you can feel.

79096599_2412236672426201_6089752902576898048_n
MUSIC RELEASES

GRL GANG Drops Stacked Holiday Compilation, "Wreck the Halls Vol. 3"

The third installment of GRL GANG's annual compilation series features tracks from Kendoll, TINYKVT and more.

armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR and RUNN Drop Soaring Single "Falling Apart"

"Falling Apart" is the second single from ARMNHMR's upcoming EP Monstercat.

REZZ Spiral Tour
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Filthy Collab With Wreckno and Quackson, "Gyrate"

The track, which Rezz recently debuted at Philly's Hijinx Festival, arrives under her own HypnoVision Records banner.

Liquid Stranger at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Liquid Stranger Reveals 2023 EP, "Unity": Listen to the Lead Single

The new single, "Smoke N Hope," beautifully sets the stage for Liquid Stranger's upcoming EP, "Unity."

seven lions lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Lights Reunite for Soaring Bass Anthem, "Stop Thinking"

It's the final single from Seven Lions' debut album, "Beyond The Veil."

289805932_451315593664423_6584164396164209311_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Lizzy Jane Teams Up With Adam Jasim For Cosmic New Melodic Bass Single “Chemical Love”

"Chemical Love" will appear as a single on Jane's upcoming debut EP.