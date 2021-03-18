Rossy and We Rose Drop Stunning New Single "See Through"

Rossy, a rising artist on the precipice of stardom in the electronic music space, has dropped her long-awaited collaboration alongside bass music duo We Rose. "See Through" is a stunning piece of emotive bass set against a melodic atmosphere that highlights the best of what both artists have to offer.

The track opens with a brooding beat as Rossy's angelic yet solemn vocals set the tone for what's in store. The synths and drums build to an explosive drop that hits like a heart slowly breaking. The synths continue to flutter in the break, where the track builds and eventually culminates in an impressive bout of arpeggiated synths. The emotion is beautifully conveyed not only in the angsty lyrics but also in its hard-hitting sonic flair.

Check out" See Through" below.

Rossy has cultivated a devoted following with her unique take on trap and future bass music. She uses her heavy beats and emotive lyrics to tell raw and gripping stories many can relate to, feelings of falling in love and heartbreak. Last year she dropped singles such as "pain," "KOTA" alongside plumpy, and "what do you want."

FOLLOW ROSSY:

Twitter: twitter.com/rosssykate

Instagram: instagram.com/rossykate

Spotify: spoti.fi/2NqPRiA

FOLLOW WE ROSE:

Twitter: twitter.com/werosemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/werosemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1Qw9s