Rudimental Step Into a New Chapter With Stunning Drum & Bass Track, "Break My Heart"

Rudimental are stepping into a new chapter.

The iconic electronic music group have dropped a fiery new drum & bass single, "Break My Heart." The record is a "reconnection" anthem for a new era of the group's sound, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

"Break My Heart" features heart-wrenching, dreamy vocals with Rudimental’s classic frenetic breakbeats and warm bass. It's the group’s first single since last year’s full-length Ground Control album, hinting at more music to come. Take a listen below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

Rudimental had been promoting "Break My Heart" for weeks, teasing fans by hinting at a new "era" of the group. The single arrives before they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Home, in 2023.

Just four days ago, Rudimental hung up signs around London calling for fans to contact the “Break My Heart” hotline, where the band is collecting fan’s personal messages for use in future music productions.

Rudimental also announced a special Home anniversary show scheduled for next summer. They're hosting the event at London’s famed Crystal Palace Bowl on August 5th and will play through classics from the album as well as throughout the past decade.

For more information on the show, visit Rudimental’s website.

