Back in March, Rudimental dropped back-to-back singles, "Easy On Me" with The Martinez Brothers and "Krazy" featuring Afronaut Zu. This quick succession of releases stirred up the conversation around their fourth studio album, which is confirmed but currently has no release date. Five months later, they have returned with their latest single "Come Over" featuring Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne.

"Come Over" cultivates a summertime feel with a magnificently infectious beat and two excellent features. Rudimental dive deep into their roots on this one, cooking up a UK garage track that Anne-Marie's radio-ready vocals and Tion Wayne's immaculate chops fit effortlessly into. The crisp percussion, soulful horns, and wobbling synths included in "Come Over" are a welcome change of pace from their recent releases that longtime fans of Rudimental will certainly gravitate towards.

Stream "Come Over" feat. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne below.

