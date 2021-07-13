RÜFÜS DU SOL Return After Three Years With Brooding Single "Alive": Listen

The stars are aligning for a RÜFÜS DU SOL summer after the Australian trio, having just revealed an additional North American tour leg yesterday, are beginning to reveal what they've been keeping in their music stockpile.

Here with their first original song since the 2018 Grammy-nominated Solace album, RÜFÜS DU SOL have returned with "Alive." If this track is any indication of the trio's forthcoming album, their penchant for lyrical storytelling with pristine technical quality is alive and well. On the production, the band created a brooding set of melodramatic, dreamy soundscapes to match and anchored it all down with a dynamically evolving, arpeggiated bassline.

Check out "Alive" below.

At its core, the haunting "Alive" embodies some hair-raising lyrical qualities but counterbalances it with complicated feelings of hope. According to RÜFÜS DU SOL member Tyrone Lindqvist, it's an apt reference point for how the band has been feeling over the last year.

"It’s a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it's hopeful," Lindqvist said. "We are—all of us—living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel."

The band has been tight-lipped about a release date for their forthcoming studio album, but a confluence of factors suggests it's still likely to arrive before the end of the year.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 Summer/Fall Festival Dates:

Sun, July 25: Las Vegas, NV Art of the Wild – (DJ SET)

Sun, Sep 5: Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

Fri, Sep 24: New York, NY Gov Ball Festival

Sat, Oct 2: Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 1

Sat, Oct 9: Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 2

Sat, Oct 23: Miami, FL III Points Festival

Sun, Oct 31: San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 North American Fall Tour Dates:

Thu, Nov 4: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 6: Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Fri, Nov 12: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sat, Nov 13: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sun, Nov 14: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Thu, Nov 18: Houston, TX 401 Franklin Street

Sat, Nov 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Kxq86k