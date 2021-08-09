RÜFÜS DU SOL Follow Up First Single in Three Years With "Alive" Remix EP: Listen

To support the release of their first single in three years, "Alive," RÜFÜS DU SOL recently joined forces with Solomun and Anyma for official remixes.

Out now via the group's Rose Avenue banner, the EP kicks off with a nearly nine-minute long remix from Solomun. The melodic house and techno virtuoso recently previewed the remix when he closed out Croatia's renowned EXIT Festival several weeks ago with an epic five-hour set. Putting his production skills on full display, Solomun's edit shows the dexterity and range of his abilities. He breathes new life into the original, offering a fresh perspective chock-full of deep grooves and intoxicating energy.

Anyma is the new house music project from Matteo Milleri, perhaps best known for his work as one half of Tale of Us and as the head of the venerated electronic label Afterlife, one of the most beloved nightlife experiences in Ibiza. Releasing two EPs in the last couple of months, Claire and Sentient, Anyma continues to prove the project’s staying power with his “Alive” remix. An amalgamation of hypnotic rhythms and sweeping synths, Anyma's remix entrances listeners into a musical paradise.

RÜFÜS DU SOL recently announced a 2021 North American tour. Performances will include three nights at Los Angeles’ massive Banc of California Stadium and two at Colorado's world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with appearances at Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, III Points, and Outside Lands.

The trio has also teased a new studio album, their first since 2018's Solace, but have not yet announced a release date.

