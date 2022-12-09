Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Take On Nirvana Classic for First "Like A Version" Cover In Eight Years
Channeling the influences of the legendary Kurt Cobain is a tall task, but RÜFÜS DU SOL took it head-on for "Like A Version."
triple j's long-running cover series recently invited the Grammy-winning trio back for the first time since 2014, when they mashed up Foals' "My Number" and "Booka Shade's "Charlotte." This time around, they took Nirvana's 1991 classic "Something in the Way" in for a spin alongside a string quartet—and they nailed it.
The original track appeared on the fabled rock band's second studio album, Nevermind, a record etched in the memories of RÜFÜS DU SOL's James Hunt.
"In my childhood, this band was everywhere," Hunt, the band's drummer, told triple J. "[Nevermind] was everywhere."
Recommended Articles
Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Take On Nirvana Classic for First "Like A Version" Cover In Eight Years
RÜFÜS DU SOL joined forces with a string quartet for their haunting cover of Nirvana's 1991 classic, "Something in the Way."
Watch the Trippy Music Video for Kx5 and Elderbrook's Haunting House Track, "When I Talk"
"When I Talk" is the fifth single to be released ahead of deadmau5 and Kaskade's debut Kx5 album.
Plunge Into an Alternate Reality With Alan Walker On the "WalkerVerse" Tour
Alan Walker rippled through Vancouver, B.C. for back-to-back concert dates on the subversive "WalkerVerse" tour.
"I think ["Something in the Way"] has such a raw emotionality to it," he added. "It’s very naked and vulnerable, and that felt really interesting for us to rip apart and explore and see how we could put our own electronic spin on it."
Check out RÜFÜS DU SOL's new "Like A Version" cover below.