Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Take On Nirvana Classic for First "Like A Version" Cover In Eight Years

RÜFÜS DU SOL joined forces with a string quartet for their haunting cover of Nirvana's 1991 classic, "Something in the Way."

triple j

Channeling the influences of the legendary Kurt Cobain is a tall task, but RÜFÜS DU SOL took it head-on for "Like A Version."

triple j's long-running cover series recently invited the Grammy-winning trio back for the first time since 2014, when they mashed up Foals' "My Number" and "Booka Shade's "Charlotte." This time around, they took Nirvana's 1991 classic "Something in the Way" in for a spin alongside a string quartet—and they nailed it.

The original track appeared on the fabled rock band's second studio album, Nevermind, a record etched in the memories of RÜFÜS DU SOL's James Hunt.

"In my childhood, this band was everywhere," Hunt, the band's drummer, told triple J. "[Nevermind] was everywhere."

"I think ["Something in the Way"] has such a raw emotionality to it," he added. "It’s very naked and vulnerable, and that felt really interesting for us to rip apart and explore and see how we could put our own electronic spin on it."

Check out RÜFÜS DU SOL's new "Like A Version" cover below.

