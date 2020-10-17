RÜFÜS DU SOL Drops Entrancing DJ Set on 6th Episode of "Rose Ave Radio"

RÜFÜS DU SOL's "Rose Ave Radio" residency continues with the group's sixth monthly installment, which hit the air this week.

As per usual, the duo locked in a one-hour mix perfect for unwinding the mind. The 6th episode is chock full of hidden gems and recent releases that have captured the trio's attention. The mix cohesively covers the sonic spectrum, leading listeners from the brisk arpeggiated leads of Solanca and Davieu's "Redwood" to the sultry bass plucks of Marcel Vogel and Adam Port's "Positive" remix. The trio also showcased some new IDs, giving a sneak peak of exciting new music in the pipeline. You can check out the tracklist here.

The live broadcast additionally featured an hourlong mix from Colombian electronic artist Ela Minus, who is gearing up for her debut album release, Acts of Rebellion, out October 23rd.

The monthly Rose Ave Radio program, named after the trio's California home where they first started their label, debuted on SiriusXM Chill in May.

