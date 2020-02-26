RÜFÜS DU SOL Premier Audiovisual Experience, Live from Joshua Tree

Floating on cloud nine following their two recent GRAMMY Awards nominations, live electronic band RÜFÜS DU SOL (previously RÜFÜS) have taken their career one step further with the band's new audiovisual experience, Live from Joshua Tree. The film premiered at the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz on Tuesday, February 18th to a sold-out house of over 400 attendees.

With their thrilling live sets and melodic electronic beats, the Los Angeles-based trio have steadily traversed their way into mainstream culture since dropping their first studio album, Atlas, in 2014. Throughout the 45-minute immersive film, the band performs an exclusive live set featuring pieces from their three highly revered studio albums as well as new material with majestic Joshua Tree National Park providing quite a scenic backdrop. The trio's GRAMMY-nominated album, SOLACE, was first recorded in Joshua Tree, so it should come as no surprise that it feels like such a natural setting.

Throughout the 45-minute film, breathtakingly beautiful and intricate cinematography including multiple aerial shots powerfully recreates their dynamic and captivating live set. Through lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist's ethereal live vocals, their numerous celestial synths, and James Hunt's brilliant drum solos, RÜFÜS DU SOL powerfully portray the depth of their musical genius. Performing some of the band's most revered tracks such as "Solace," “Underwater,” and "No Place," RÜFÜS DU SOL bring their audience into a state of hypnotic reverie where they can powerfully experience the pure joy of ecstatic bliss.

Drummer James Hunt shares had this to say in regard to how the film came together:

"The idea for a film was born out of a writing trip in Joshua Tree when we were trying to finish SOLACE. We stayed up all night writing and as the sun rose, this creeping light over the valley made its way into the room. We climbed these wild rock formations to a little vista at the top, about 100 feet above where we were writing, and sat to take in the sunrise. We were listening to tunes on a speaker and someone put on ‘Time’ by the Pachanga Boys. Watching dawn break with this epic 15-minute journey playing out, we started joking about putting together a sunrise set in the desert where we would play to no one. People talk a lot of shit in the desert at 5:00 AM, but walking around this alien world at dawn, we definitely felt there was something calling us back out there. So over an 18 month period, we workshopped ideas and locations and finally were able to put time aside to shoot in September last year. It was decided sunset would be more practical for our crew. We originally planned for it to be a live stream, but as the idea grew and the production got bigger and bigger, it organically morphed into a film. It’s something that’s taken two years to pull together and something we are so excited to share with the world and make available everywhere.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree will be released worldwide along with the live album on Friday, March 6th. The trio are currently on a headline world tour which kicked off with a performance at Envision Festival in Costa Rica this past weekend. Their 2020 tour will culminate with three headline dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this August.

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree Tracklist:

1. Valley of the Yuccas (Live from Joshua Tree)

2. Eyes (Live from Joshua Tree)

3. New Sky (Live from Joshua Tree)

4. Desert Night (Live from Joshua Tree)

5. Solace (Live from Joshua Tree)

6. Underwater (Live from Joshua Tree)

7. Innerbloom (Live from Joshua Tree)

8. No Place (Live from Joshua Tree)

