Confirmed: A Fourth RÜFÜS DU SOL Album is on the Way in 2021

Australian powerhouse trio RÜFÜS DU SOL always delivers. With two Grammy nominations, two platinum-certified albums, and a brand new live album and film—Live from Joshua Tree—the trio seems to never slow down. Now, they’ve signed an international neighboring rights deal with Kobalt Music Group and have revealed that the majority of 2020 has been spent in the studio.

According to a press release issued by Kobalt, fans can expect all of that studio work to culminate in a new RÜFÜS DU SOL album in 2021. Representing over 2,000 performers, Kobalt, the largest neighboring rights agent in the world, foresees an exciting new chapter in RÜFÜS DU SOL's storied history. "This is an exciting chapter for RÜFÜS DU SOL, ten years in their star continues to rise on the back of hard work, great songwriting and a loyal fanbase," said Danny Robson, the group's manager. "We’re excited to extend the relationship with the Kobalt team - they have been crushing it as the band’s publisher for a number of years.”

With the release of Live from Joshua Tree, fans were treated to renditions of tracks from the group's Bloom, ATLAS, and SOLACE records against the stunning scenery of California's Joshua Tree National Park. That album and film—combined with the plethora of 2020 releases from the trio—are certainly more than enough to hold RÜFÜS fans over for now, but with the news of a fourth full-length offering, they’ll undoubtedly be eager to know an exact release date. At the time of this article's publishing, that date has yet to be revealed.

