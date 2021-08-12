RÜFÜS DU SOL Express Longing in Intimate Single "Next To Me": Listen

The soulful lyrics of RÜFÜS DU SOL's latest single captivate listeners with an expression of longing for a loved one.

It's safe to say RÜFÜS DU SOL are back.

After a quiet three years on the new music front, the renowned trio have returned with yet another musical masterstroke. "Next To Me" adds a new chapter to their career-long straddling of the dualities.

Starting off with nothing but haunting piano keys, the tune demands attention from the start. "Next To Me" is an immersive experience, as RÜFÜS DU SOL have paired subtle shakers and spacey vocal chops for an intimate soundscape serenaded by its aching lyricism.

"There were a lot more yearning lyrics being put down when we were writing the track, but we felt it didn’t need any of the darkness that you hear on a lot of our other records," said Jon George of RÜFÜS DU SOL.

The soulful lyrics of the track captivate listeners with an expression of longing for a loved one. "We wanted this to be a simple love song," added the band's Tyrone Lindqvist, "which is rare of us to do, to create something purely sweet without juxtaposing that with the raw, dark emotions on the other side."

You can check out the touching tune below.

After mysteriously popping up on cryptic posters around the world, the band officially resurfaced last month with the release of their first original track since 2018. Hailed by many as their biggest release to date, the aptly titled song informed fans that the trio are very much "Alive."

The highly anticipated release was then followed up with two stunning remixes: one courtesy of Anyma—the new electronic music alias from Matteo Milleri of Tale Of Us—and another from Croatian house music legend Solomun.

At the end of 2020 RÜFÜS DU SOL confirmed the recording of their fourth album was well underway, and expected to be out sometime in 2021. However, no further indication of a date has been disclosed at this time.

In the meantime, you can catch the trio on tour. Check out their 2021 dates below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 SUMMER/FALL FESTIVAL DATES:

Weds, Aug 11: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thurs, Aug 12: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun, Sep 5: Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

Fri, Sep 24: New York, NY Gov Ball Festival

Sat, Oct 2: Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 1

Sat, Oct 9: Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 2

Sat, Oct 23: Miami, FL III Points Festival

Sun, Oct 31: San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 NORTH AMERICAN FALL TOUR DATES:

Thu, Nov 4: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 6: Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Fri, Nov 12: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sat, Nov 13: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sun, Nov 14: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Thu, Nov 18: Houston, TX 401 Franklin Street

Sat, Nov 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

