October 21, 2021
RÜFÜS DU SOL Mature in Captivating Fourth Studio Album, "Surrender": Listen

Eliot Lee Hazel

RÜFÜS DU SOL Mature in Captivating Fourth Studio Album, "Surrender": Listen

Their hotly anticipated album has finally arrived by way of Rose Avenue Records and Reprise/Warner Records.
Closing in on a nearly three-year hiatus, the reemergence of superstar Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL was sudden and secretive. In early July, arcane posters appeared in Los Angeles and Sydney, depicting only the band's website and the word "Alive." Luckily, fans were not left in the dark for long, as RÜFÜS DU SOL revealed their first original song since 2018's Grammy-nominated Solace album just days later. 

Hailed by many as their biggest release to date, the aptly titled song informed fans that the trio are very much "Alive." According to an earlier statement made by RÜFÜS DU SOL member Tyrone Lindqvist, the single attests to how the band has been feeling over the past year. "We are—all of us—living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all," he said.

Captivating listeners with a warm love song, "Next To Me" is an intimate tune expressing longing, textured with haunting piano keys and subtle shakers. In contrast, "On My Knees" alludes to a turbulent period in a relationship, paired with an edgy sound which drummer James Hunt dubbed "one of the most banging tracks on the record." It marked the third single released ahead of Surrender, accompanied by the album's highly anticipated release date.

The official album artwork of RÜFÜS DU SOL's fourth album, "Surrender."

The official album artwork of RÜFÜS DU SOL's fourth album, "Surrender."

"Make It Happen" marks the first fresh track on the list, taking us back to a simpler time—when we were young. An uplifting beat is infused with soft vocals from Lindqvist a youthful choir, boasting the power of love. Transitioning to entrancing tribal soundscapes, "See You Again" channels change and transformation through vacillating drums patterns.

Employing distorted synths and a languid arrangement, "I Don't Wanna Leave" taps into the emotional struggle of feeling like you need someone and not being ready or able to let them go. The storyline continues with "Wildfire," where the subject acknowledges the tribulations of a fiery love, accepting that they "won't try to tame [it]."

Switching gears, Surrender's titular track offers an angelic ambiance comprising light and airy piano work, and gospel-like vocals from Curtis Harling. Embracing acceptance of the natural flow of life, "Surrender" is a melodic masterstroke offering a moment of relief. 

You can listen to Surrender in full below and find it on streaming platforms here.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's North American tour is well underway. Check out their remaining 2021 dates below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 NORTH AMERICAN FALL TOUR DATES:

Sat, Oct 23: Miami, FL III Points Festival
Sun, Oct 31: San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival
Thu, Nov 4: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sat, Nov 6: Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Fri, Nov 12: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Sat, Nov 13: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Sun, Nov 14: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Thu, Nov 18: Houston, TX 401 Franklin Street
Sat, Nov 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol
Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol/
Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol
Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4

