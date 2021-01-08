What So Not Puts a High-Energy Spin on Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, and Zack de la Rocha's "JU$T"

What So Not Puts a High-Energy Spin on Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, and Zack de la Rocha's "JU$T"

A legendary collaboration gets a legendary remix.
Author:
Publish date:

What So Not

Last summer, cutting edge hip-hop duo Run The Jewels released their much-anticipated fourth LP, RTJ4, to critical acclaim. A standout track from the album was, of course, a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha titled "JU$T."

Now, Australian bass master What So Not has released his take on the fiery single, after sharing a preview of the remix on Twitter earlier this week. With a futuristic, trappy twist on the original, What So Not maintains a hip-hop feel while elevating the production to suit a fresh electronic sound. Epic crescendos give way to verses from Killer Mike, Williams, and de la Rocha that explode with energy over the cleverly designed bass work and glitchy percussive elements.

What So Not's high-energy remix for Run The Jewels serves as the producer's first release of the year, kicking things off with a bang for 2021. Following up "20:25" with Flux Pavilion and The Chain Gang Of 1974 and an "OOGAHDAM!" remix EP, What So Not has delivered a massive remix that offers much promise for the year ahead.

Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, and Zack de la Rocha's "JU$T (What So Not Remix)" is out now and can be streamed here

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot
Twitter: twitter.com/WhatSoNot
Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot
Spotify: spoti.fi/38rxLow

Related

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Run The Jewels partners with Adult Swim to release new remix

The popular rap duo have released a remix of "Stay Gold" through Adult Swim's singles program.

Deadmau5 Neptunes
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Reveals Upcoming Collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's The Neptunes

The Canadian dance music superstar revealed the news via a cryptic social media message.

Black Coffee and Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Teams Up With Pharrell Williams and Jozzy for Emotive Single "10 Missed Calls"

"10 Missed Calls" serves as the fifth single from Black Coffee's upcoming album.

Cassian and Durante
MUSIC RELEASES

Durante Puts a Deep Spin on Cassian's "Open Up"

Durante has remixed his good friend Cassian, and it's just as tantalizing as expected.

Deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] deadmau5 Drops New Single with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's The Neptunes, "Pomegranate"

"Pomegranate" arrived on deadmau5's mau5trap imprint today.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Surprises Fans With Nasty "Same Mistakes" Flip

Well that came out of nowhere.

flux-pavilion-what-so-not
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Announces What So Not Collab

Flux Pavilion and What So Not recently shared an image of themselves in a studio and announced a collaboration is on the way.

Gesaffelstein-Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein and Pharrell Release New Track "Blast Off"

The third single from Gesaffelstein's Forthcoming LP 'Hyperion'