Rusko Returns With Roaring Nod to Classic Drum & Bass, "MAC 19": Listen

Rusko dials up the tempo for his new release on Elevate Records.

Legendary bass music pioneer Rusko has returned with a new single on Elevate Records. Tracing back to the roots of the UK bass movement, the dubstep icon dials up the tempo for a roaring drum & bass single called "MAC 19."

Rusko's latest retains all of the wubby splendor he's so well known for, while trading in the dubstep sentimentality for the raw energy of the classic drum & bass anthems of auld.

Kicking things off with a rather ravey introduction reminiscent of UK hardcore, Rusko employs a ragga vocal sample and snare drum buildup to ramp up the energy before the drop. In the main sections, a daunting hoover bass duels with the quintessential Rusko wobble bass as the drum breaks shuffle on.

In his nod to the drum & bass explosion of the 90s, Rusko masterfully pays tribute to the music that paved the way for the modern bass era. "MAC 19" highlights his ability to take on multiple sub-genres outside of the style that he helped pioneer and cultivate.

Rusko's "MAC 19" is out now via Elevate Records and can be found on streaming platforms here.

