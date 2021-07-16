Rusko Returns With Roaring Nod to Classic Drum & Bass, "MAC 19": Listen
Publish date:

Rusko Returns With Roaring Nod to Classic Drum & Bass, "MAC 19": Listen

Rusko dials up the tempo for his new release on Elevate Records.
Author:
Rusko dials up the tempo for his new release on Elevate Records.

Legendary bass music pioneer Rusko has returned with a new single on Elevate Records. Tracing back to the roots of the UK bass movement, the dubstep icon dials up the tempo for a roaring drum & bass single called "MAC 19."

Rusko's latest retains all of the wubby splendor he's so well known for, while trading in the dubstep sentimentality for the raw energy of the classic drum & bass anthems of auld.

Kicking things off with a rather ravey introduction reminiscent of UK hardcore, Rusko employs a ragga vocal sample and snare drum buildup to ramp up the energy before the drop. In the main sections, a daunting hoover bass duels with the quintessential Rusko wobble bass as the drum breaks shuffle on. 

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

KDrew and Kayrae Battle Inner Demons in Heart-Wrenching Collab, "Enough": Listen

Poignant lyricism collides with soaring production in this stunning collaboration.

music connects us
Lifestyle

Beatport Publishes Report Exploring Mental Health and Electronic Music Culture

Beatport surveyed over 140 artists in the comprehensive study.

Rusko
MUSIC RELEASES

Rusko Returns With Roaring Nod to Classic Drum & Bass, "MAC 19": Listen

Rusko dials up the tempo for his new release on Elevate Records.

In his nod to the drum & bass explosion of the 90s, Rusko masterfully pays tribute to the music that paved the way for the modern bass era. "MAC 19" highlights his ability to take on multiple sub-genres outside of the style that he helped pioneer and cultivate. 

Rusko's "MAC 19" is out now via Elevate Records and can be found on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW RUSKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ruskoofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ruskoofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/rusko
Spotify: spoti.fi/2T2slI6

Related

rusko
NEWS

Rusko Shares Preview of Wobbly Unreleased Drum & Bass Tune

The iconic bass artist shared a small segment of Serum's Souped Up Records minimix, which features the unreleased track.

rusko
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rusko's "Sauce" EP, His First Release of 2020

Dirt Monkey and Boogie T are featured on Rusko's debut Wakaan release.

kalcyfr
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to KALCYFR's Drum & Bass Tribute to a Classic "Final Fantasy VII" Song

KALCYFR's twist on "Those Who Fight" ramps the video game anthem up in a gripping drum & bass rendition.

trampa
MUSIC RELEASES

Trampa's Roaring Debut Album "Disrespect" Has Arrived: Listen

The bass music heavyweight fuses a wide array of sounds on his impressive debut full-length offering.

FA8BD2EA-C8A4-41E2-97C3-6377AF874D3B
MUSIC RELEASES

Rusko Returns With Has Made 5 More Songs EP on Circus Records

After a triumphant battle to Cancer last year, Rusko is back with a bang with a brand new 5 track EP out now on Flux Pavilion’s Circus Records.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

U.K. DJ/producer Rusko A.K.A. Christopher Mercer with a giant fake rose in his mouth in front of a red and white striped background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rusko Returns with Wobbly Dubstep Track “Mr. Policeman”

Sound the alarm! Rusko is back!

quix
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX Impresses With New Drum & Bass Single on Dim Mak

"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style."