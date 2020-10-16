Listen to Rusko's "Sauce" EP, His First Release of 2020

The long wait is over for new music from Rusko. Since dropping his Genghis Danger EP in 2019, the iconic dubstep trailblazer has been relatively silent. That changed today with Rusko's Sauce EP, his debut on the Wakaan imprint.

Sauce is Rusko through and through. The old school flavor that the producer is so well known for is apparent, as always, but so is his ability to keep things fresh. The EP is certainly a callback to classic dubstep, but has all of the forward-thinking elements that have constantly evolved the Rusko sound.

"Carrot Cake" opens the release with dub reggae-infused wobbles in the classic Rusko style. Following it is "Ecstasy Dreamland," a near-180 from the EP opener that lives up to its name with futuristic elements and chord stabs that paint a vivid, dreamy landscape.

"Quarantinis" enlists the help of rising dubstep star Dirt Monkey, a producer also known for his nostalgic, wobbly sounds. An instant standout on Sauce, "Quarantinis" is chock-full of detail and intricacy that gives the track an unparalleled character.

Closing things out, "Wha Gwan" calls upon funk master Boogie T for more reggae vibes that blend with an unmistakably 2020 dubstep sound. It's the perfect median between the old and the new, and epitomizes what the whole of Sauce offers.

"I made a lot of music during lockdown, and picked the 4 most fun & shiny wobblers for this exciting debut on WAKAAN," says Rusko. "Collaborations for me are rare, and getting two of them finished with my two fav producers in the game right now was a dream come true! I hope the energy and hype put into these tracks is transferred straight to your hearts because I can still hear the fresh excitement in all these tunes. Hopefully this is a little ray of Rusko sunshine to brighten everyone’s world, and the start of more to come."

Sauce is out now via Wakaan and can be streamed or purchased here.

FOLLOW RUSKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ruskoofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/ruskoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/rusko

Spotify: spoti.fi/2T2slI6