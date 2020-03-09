Young Producer RYLLZ’s Skills Shine on “Excalibur”

Not long after releasing the energetic house single, “Criminal,” Dutch producer RYLLZ has returned to rising label Lacuna to outdo himself with yet another release titled “Excalibur.” The 15-year old artist (real name Ryan Scully) has already explored a large variety of styles, and his latest single blurs the line between heavy trap and future bass.

Distant arpeggios and deep bass are immediately prominent in “Excalibur” as the drop arrives almost instantly, exploding in a complex sequence of hard drums and psychedelic synths. An epic break follows, where the dark atmosphere is supported by a recognizable breakbeat and epic pluck sounds.

Since breaking out onto the music scene at the start of 2017, RYLLZ has gone from strength to strength. His debut single, "Nemesis," has accrued over 4.5 million collective plays in less than a year. In the meantime, RYLLZ has explored and developed his own recognizable style in multiple genres, described in his own words as “aggressive, dark, energetic and powerful.”

Follow RYLLZ

Instagram: instagram.com/ryllz_music

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/ryllz