You Heard it Here First: "Raw" from Sacha Robotti and Who Is Hush's EP, 2020 Vision

Sacha Robotti may be best known for booty-shaking tech house, but his latest endeavor sees him explore the introspective sonic landscapes of techno. EDM.com is proud to premiere "Raw" from his and Who Is Hush's new EP, 2020 Vision by way of Octopus Recordings.

Set to a faster pace than typical Sacha Robotti releases, "Raw" is a particularly driving cut from the EP. Striking a cerebral balance between sterile sound effects and more tonal elements, the single demonstrates the Los Angeles-based producer's creative dimension.

That's not to say this is uncharted territory for Who Is Hush. Also calling Los Angeles home, he recently delivered a techno two-tracker titled Infinite Cycles EP via Sector Black.

"Our 2020 Vision EP is the sonic result of us wanting to experiment out of the box, which also made it a no brainer for us trying to blend a live and DJ performance together in an effort to bring machine soul to the dance floor," said Sacha Robotti in a statement. "Who knows, maybe you’ll find our project on stage sometime this year?“

2020 Vision by Sacha Robotti and Who Is Hush is available in full via Beatport.

