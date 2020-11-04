Sad Money, Felix Cartal, and Gallant Team Up for "Lose My Love"

Prodigious producer Sad Money first catapulted into the scene in 2016, working alongside the likes of Sabrina Claudio, Black Coffee, and Khalid. The ingenious artist has returned with his latest release "Lose My Love," a collaboration with renowned producer Felix Cartal and R&B solo artist Gallant.

The track provides a powerful follow-up to Sad Money's first two releases, which included his collaboration with Kaskade and Sabrina Claudio titled "Come Away" and his 2019 debut "Le Freek," which was also released on Ultra Records. Each of the three immensely talented and well-respected artists bring their own unique flavor to the electronic and R&B hybrid single.

Smooth and intoxicating, "Lose My Love" is chock-full of retro-inspired beats and plenty of deep groove. Gallant's soulful vocals provide the central focal point for the dexterous four-on-the-floor beat. Listen to "Lose My Love" below.

“‘Lose My Love’ was always going to be a really special record since the first time we worked on it," Sad Money said in a press release. "Gallant and Andrew Jackson wrote some amazing lyrics touching on the pushes and pulls that come with a lot of relationships and working on the production with Felix Cartal, McClenney, Black Coffee and Eric Henriques really brought the sound of this song to a new level. It’s a heavy song both lyrically and sonically and I can’t wait for everyone to dive into it."

FOLLOW SAD MONEY:

Facebook: facebook.com/SadMoneyMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SadMoneyMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/sadmoney

Spotify: spoti.fi/2TUg1Ki

Web: sadmoneymusic.com

FOLLOW FELIX CARTAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/felixcartal

Twitter: twitter.com/felixcartal

Instagram: instagram.com/felixcartal

Spotify: spoti.fi/3esqYfJ

Web: felixcartal.com

FOLLOW GALLANT:

Facebook: facebook.com/sogallant

Twitter: twitter.com/SoGallant

Instagram: instagram.com/sogallant

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mVvCG6

Web: gallantmusic.com