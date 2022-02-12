Skip to main content
Said The Sky Teams Up With ILLENIUM, Chelsea Cutler On "Walk Me Home" Ahead of New Album: Listen

An acoustic-heavy single intersecting trap and electronic rock, "Walk Me Home" marks a fresh installment in Said The Sky and ILLENIUM's collaborative saga.

Said The Sky's sophomore album is due out next week, but ahead of the full release, he didn't hesitate to drop a massive collaboration on fans at the 11th hour.

Dance music fans were elated to find that Said The Sky's final single from Sentiment, "Walk Me Home," is a heartfelt collaboration alongside ILLENIUM and Chelsea Cutler.

The synergy between ILLENIUM and Said The Sky has been well documented. In fact, it's become something of a tradition. Most recently, the two linked up on "Crazy Times" and "I See You" on the former's Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers album last year. With Said The Sky gearing up for his first album in nearly four years, it's only fitting ILLENIUM is returning the favor.

Their latest, "Walk Me Home" is a crossover between electronic rock and melodic trap—certainly familiar territory for the two genre-defining producers. However, between the embrace of primarily acoustic instrumentation combined with a melancholic vocal contribution from Chelsea Cutler, the track creates a warm sense of comfort that represents a departure from the stadium-filling energy the two producers have mustered on previous efforts. Overall, the contrast is a welcome addition to their storied saga.

Said The Sky's Sentiment is slated to arrive in full next Friday, February 18th. Check out "Walk Me Home" below and pre-save the album here.

