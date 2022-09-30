Said The Sky and William Black Tap SayWeCanFly for Rock-Infused Collab, "On My Own"
Ever since its debut during a live set this spring, Said The Sky and William Black's "On My Own" has been one of the most hotly anticipated bass collabs of the year. The track, which features SayWeCanFly, is now finally out via Lowly.
"On My Own" is four minutes of pure melodic bass bliss, blending punk rock drums and Warped Tour-style vocals with acoustic guitar plucks, anticipative rave claps and a cathartic future bass drop. Said The Sky adds his signature emotional vulnerability to the arrangement while EDM.com Class of 2021 star Black can be heard in its soaring, euphoric synths.
"It represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody—allowing yourself to be vulnerable during a time of hopelessness and self-doubt," Said The Sky said in a statement.
Recommended Articles
Said The Sky and William Black Tap SayWeCanFly for Rock-Infused Collab, "On My Own"
The track "represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody," according to Said The Sky.
Pophouse Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In Avicii's Catalog
Avicii's family said the transaction will help secure the financial future of the Tim Bergling Foundation.
Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen
Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.
"This song encapsulates the entire spectrum of emotions caused by insecurities," SayWeCanFly added. "From losing hope to self-deprecation to finding hope and love in the end."
You can stream "On My Own" here.
FOLLOW SAID THE SKY:
Facebook: facebook.com/saidthesky
Twitter: twitter.com/saidthesky
Instagram: instagram.com/saidthesky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ilYVjc
FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:
Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack
Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack
Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tTBgfS
FOLLOW SAYWECANFLY:
Facebook: facebook.com/bradenbarrie
Twitter: twitter.com/saywecanfly
Instagram: instagram.com/saywecanfly
Spotify: spoti.fi/3y4kbUf