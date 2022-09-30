Skip to main content
Said The Sky and William Black Tap SayWeCanFly for Rock-Infused Collab, "On My Own"



The track "represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody," according to Said The Sky.

DONSLENS/Emma Paige

The track "represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody," according to Said The Sky.

Ever since its debut during a live set this spring, Said The Sky and William Black's "On My Own" has been one of the most hotly anticipated bass collabs of the year. The track, which features SayWeCanFly, is now finally out via Lowly

"On My Own" is four minutes of pure melodic bass bliss, blending punk rock drums and Warped Tour-style vocals with acoustic guitar plucks, anticipative rave claps and a cathartic future bass drop. Said The Sky adds his signature emotional vulnerability to the arrangement while EDM.com Class of 2021 star Black can be heard in its soaring, euphoric synths.

"It represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody—allowing yourself to be vulnerable during a time of hopelessness and self-doubt," Said The Sky said in a statement. 

"This song encapsulates the entire spectrum of emotions caused by insecurities," SayWeCanFly added. "From losing hope to self-deprecation to finding hope and love in the end."

You can stream "On My Own" here.

