Saint JHN Officially Releases “Roses" (Imanbek Remix)

SAINt JHN is breaking his way into the EDM world, and we are here for it. The Brooklyn, New York native is best known for his ability to transcend genres, breaking down barriers and sounds from all areas. Last summer, one of Russia’s hottest DJs, Imanbek, took his standout single “Roses” and made it his own — and the remix is officially out.

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” quickly skyrocketed to the top 5 of the Global Shazam charts, and surpassed over 300 million streams around the world. It even became the #1 Shazamed song in the U.K., proving SAINt JHN really has no limits when it comes to his artistry. Going on eight months straight, the record quickly secured his name in the dance music world, adding an uptempo flair to his already polished style.

Signed to HitCo and nicknamed the Ghetto Lenny (Kravitz), SAINt JHN (real name Carlos St. John) exploded into the music industry with his viral single "I Heard You Got Too Litt Last Night” in 2018. Since then, he’s released his highly anticipated debut album Collection One, as well as last year’s Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs.

“I’ve never had a hit record in my entire life," Saint JHN stated. "I’ve sold out shows around the world, Egypt, Russia... I’ve never seen a record of mine become a hit. This is wild. I don’t have a lot of words for it. It’s sexy. That’s my favorite word. If it’s sexy, that means it’s great. Imanbek remixed the record, and now it’s the #3 record around the world. Using my stats. My stats means silk, sexy girls, and heels. Thank you everybody.”

The music video was shot in one take via the windshield of a car as St. John cruised through a vibrant city with a car full of baddies. Of course, we/they can’t help but dance to the song.

Stream or download Imanbek's remix of "Roses" across platforms here.

