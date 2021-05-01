Watch Saint Punk's Cinematic Music Video for New Single "Closer Tonight"

An appropriate thriller for haunting times.
Saint Punk has done it again, delivering a high-octane explosion of his signature grunge house sound with his new single "Closer Tonight." His latest offering has arrived alongside a stunning introspective music video. 

The visuals for "Closer Tonight" are cinematic and feel like a true thriller. Director Matthew Lohmann depicts Saint Punk going through severe inner turmoil. As he slowly descends into madness he's followed by a shadowy figure, who matches the eerily intense production beat for beat. 

Both the storytelling and track composition express a sense of raw energy that seems to encapsulate the general consensus of how many are feeling over the last year. In times of uncertainty, music has a way of allowing anger and frustration to be expressed and Saint Punk gets this out masterfully with grinding bass and shiver-inducing synths. 

You can watch the full music video for "Closer Tonight" below and stream the track across all platforms here

