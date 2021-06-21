Saint Punk Drops Bouncy New Single "Comatose" and Shares Music Video

The new song and video are a drastic departure from his dramatic April release, "Closer Tonight."
The new song and video are a drastic departure from his dramatic April release, "Closer Tonight."

Combining his love for rock music with the sounds of house, Saint Punk has been delighting fans with his blend of grunge house. A little over a month ago, he dropped an intense single "Closer Tonight" with a dramatic, cinematic companion. Now, he's switched gears and lightened things up with the release of "Comatose" alongside a fun music video.

As with many of his releases, "Comatose" lays down a deep, bouncing bassline that will likely get listeners in motion. He then combines the tune's sturdy base with some harsh synth and choppy vocals to create a unique hybrid product fans of his sound will feel right at home with.

The video, on the other hand, is simple, but lighthearted as it features nothing more than Saint Punk showing off his dance moves in a florescent-lit warehouse. Reminiscent of many of our headphone-equipped dances in front of the mirror before a night out, the new video is a nice contrast to the dramatic offering from his previous release–showing off his fun side.

"Comatose" by Saint Punk is out now. You can download or stream his latest single here.

