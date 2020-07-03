Saint Punk Unleashes Grunge House Smash "Everybody"

Saint Punk is quickly working his way to becoming a household name. Last year, the LA-based producer released his self-titled debut EP via CONFESSION, as well as churned out remixes for the likes of QUIX, Vincent, and MXMS. This time around, he's impressed with his latest single "Everybody," released via Thrive Music.

Each of Saint Punk's recent releases has shown steady refinement and "Everybody" is no different. This thumping grunge house stunner pulls out all the stops, as the talented producer combines breakbeat drums, blaring sirens, and crushing synths to help cultivate an infectious feel that we can't get enough of. Saint Punk has masterfully woven a catchy vocal sample in as well, making this tune all the more irresistible. Fans of his previous singles "It Never Stops" and "Warning" will certainly find this a welcome addition to his rapidly growing discography.

You can stream "Everybody" below.

FOLLOW SAINT PUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/saintpunk

Instagram: instagram.com/saintpunkmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/saintpunkmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/38tlG0f