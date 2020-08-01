Saint Punk Releases Gritty Remix Pack for "Guttah"

Saint Punk's distortion-heavy single "Guttah," has received the remix treatment from several rising producers looking to push it to the limit.

The grunge house purveyor's original offering makes its twisted constitution known early, sparing no time before introducing a mangled bassline that dominates the mix. Though he set the energy level high with his original release, Saint Punk managed to find a handful of producers with a willingness to harness and reimagine "Guttah" into something new.

Juice! the DJ kicks things off with a full rhythmic transformation, reshaping the single into a midtempo dance floor heater. Meanwhile, Dropheadz and Trst. go toe-to-toe with Saint Punk at his own game with house interpretations that don't compromise on the bass. Evol pierces through hefty synths with even punchier drums in a frenzied ride of breaks and bass while MIKO completes the bass music "around-the-horn" with an evolving trap interpretation that will keep listeners guessing at every build and drop.

You can listen to the remix pack in full below.

FOLLOW SAINT PUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/saintpunk

Instagram: instagram.com/saintpunkmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/saintpunkmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/38tlG0f