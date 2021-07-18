Saint Punk and Matt McAndrew Pull No Punches on "Gloves"
Publish date:

Saint Punk and Matt McAndrew Pull No Punches on "Gloves"

The grunge house single is the third to come ahead of Saint Punk's anticipated debut album.
Author:
With three new releases in the last three months alone, it's safe to say grunge house trailblazer Saint Punk is on a roll. Keeping things interesting are the distinctly experimental sounds of each track, from the sultry bass tones of "Closer Tonight” to the Latin house-infused "Comatose." His latest, "Gloves" with Matt McAndrew, keeps the momentum going, adding a heavy dose of rock & roll to his diverse discography. 

Jumpstarted by a banging percussion line and blazing synths, "Gloves" is unrelenting and full of passion. It largely bypassing verses and a bridge, instead structured around an anthemic chorus repeated like the melody of a house track. This one will have you on your feet and banging your head the whole way through. It's all driven by edgy punk vocals from McAndrew, who earned acclaim for his runner-up finish on Season 7 of The Voice

Out July 16th via Armada Music, "Gloves" comes paired with an animated music video featuring red neon lights, chain link fences and a whole lot of angst. It was directed by Julien Hassid, with behind-the-scenes content available as a story highlight on his Instagram. You can watch the full video for "Gloves" below.

