September 28, 2021
Saint Punk Unveils Ambitious Debut Album “Ouroboros”
Saint Punk Unveils Ambitious Debut Album "Ouroboros"

Coming to Armada Music, the Los Angeles-based producer showcases his immaculate sonic vision throughout 14 uncut gems.
Coming to Armada Music, the Los Angeles-based producer showcases his immaculate sonic vision throughout 14 uncut gems.

With a gritty, signature style coined as “grunge house,” Saint Punk is settling for nothing less than raising hell upon the dancefloor.

Born and bred in Los Angeles, Saint Punk started out his career in music within the rock world before successfully making the transition to dance music back in 2018. A dozen singles later, as well as prestigious remixes for the likes of Whethan, grandson, 3LAU, MXMS and BLVK JVCK, Saint Punk has finally unveiled his massive debut album Ouroboros.

Just like the emblematic serpent of ancient Egypt and Greece, Ouroboros has no beginning or end, and introduces listeners to a world of raw human emotions that flow into themselves and form a perpetual cycle.

Tracks such as “Gloves” with Matt McAndrew and “Animal” alongside Whyel masterfully showcase Saint Punk’s rock background, while others like “Comatose,” “Wasted” and “I’m Not Gonna Think” with Illicit Ghost display an artist well-versed in the current pulse of dance music who is not afraid to go all out and experiment. Towards the end of the record, Saint Punk meshes these two styles in stunning fashion in “Underwater,” while closing out the album with “Ghost Blood,” which almost steps into indie dance territory.

“The ouroboros to me represents a never-ending cycle,” explained Saint Punk. “Writing this album felt like Groundhog Day, waking up only to repeat the same events the day before. Some time has passed since I’ve written these songs though and the ouroboros also has come to represent new life for me. That’s how I choose to see it now. A never-ending force of momentum, pushing and pulling, grinding against the grain, to be born into something worthy of the effort. Something with purpose. It’s everything I experienced and felt in 2020, from anger to sadness to euphoria, depression and more. It’s basically a journal put to music.”

