Alt-Rock Meets Electronic in Saint Punk's Scintillating Two-Track Remix Pack of The Used's "The Taste of Ink"

Grunge house producer Saint Punk is here with his latest electro-inspired bomb, a two-track remix bundle of platinum-selling rock band The Used's debut 2002 single "The Taste of Ink."

Rapidly gaining traction in the electronic dance music world for his unique blend of alt-rock and electro, Saint Punk does a brilliant job of breathing new life into the early 2000's pop-punk jam with two contrasting reworks.

The "Summer Lockdown Edit" is a bona fide pre-summer bop, as Saint Punk uses crunchy guitar riffs and crisp percussion elements to crystallize the original into a foot-tapping future house thumper. The "Underground Lockdown Edit," on the other hand," strikes a more sinister chord. The remix pack's second and final tune is a riotous bass house rendition where Saint Punk flexes his production muscles by employing expertly pitched vocal chops and metallic, tonal bass patches, which run roughshod through its drops.

You can check out both remixes, which showcase the versatility of the rising Los Angeles-based beatsmith, below.

