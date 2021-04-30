Saka Makes Gud Vibrations Debut With Mind-Melting "Split Punch / Wing Chun" EP



Saka's early production mastery helps illuminate a clear path for a big future.




Saka has been on the rise since 2019, enjoying a particularly successful 2020 campaign. The Hong Kong-born producer released his Slipstream EP on Bassrush and his collaborative effort "Killijoy" with EAZYBAKED and MOLOKAI on Subtronics' Cyclops imprint. Today he continues his run with his Split Punch / Wing Chun EP out on Gud Vibrations.

Split Punch / Wing Chun is a two-sided endeavor with the titular tracks making up its entirety. Saka has used this EP as a vessel for his masterful sound design, as every moment subverts expectations. The inspiration for "Split Punch" comes from a spell in Final Fantasy Tactics by the same name, whereas "Wing Chun" was inspired by the kung-fu film series Ip Man

"Split Punch" ominously lures listeners in with eerie basses and pounding percussion, showcasing Saka's defined skill set. The tune quickly becomes even more impressive, as the aggressive low-ends relentlessly rumble alongside dynamic synths. "Wing Chun" is similarly ethereal, though takes a much harsher tone throughout. While the intro's use of samples is ear-catching enough, the drop transforms the track into a mind-melting barrage of unique sounds and drums. 

Split Punch / Wing Chun highlights Saka's clear production expertise, giving us a glimpse at his bright future. With early support from the likes of SLANDER, NGHTMRE, and Subtronics, Saka is set to continue to take the bass music world by storm.

Listen to Split Punch / Wing Chun on all streaming platforms here.

