SALADIN Brings the "N R G" with New Release

Chicago-based house rock star SALADIN (real name Lary Saladin) has been serving up a steady helping of techy G-house recently. With releases on G-Mafia Records and Phunk Junk Records, Saladin combines elements of classic Chicago house music, hip-hop, and tech house for a uniquely bassy and groovy approach to G-house. Now, he takes his talents to Aural Sex Records with his new single, "N R G,” and there's plenty of it in the track.

Right at the crossroads of tech house and G-house, "N R G" has a groove that's guaranteed to make the shufflers start stepping. Saladin's latest would feel right at home in a Dirtybird set, as much as it would on Toolroom Radio. The bass house elements of the track don't overwhelm, but provide a danceable and enticing energy to the single that's a perfect vibe for upcoming summertime DJ sets and at-home playlist alike.

Saladin's sound has developed into something unmistakable, and he has garnered support from popular EDM acts like David Guetta, Timmy Trumpet, and Bingo Players. "N R G" only furthers that style, and is an aptly titled single that adds to an already extensive catalog of fresh house offerings.

"N R G" is out now and available via Aural Sex Recordings. The new single can be found at this link.

