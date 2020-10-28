Saltee Impresses on Subciety Presents With Drum & Bass Single "Among the Accursed"

Earlier this month, Subciety Presents unveiled the tenth volume of its The Subscription compilation series. The eight-track compilation features stellar drum & bass talent such as Lousy Anna, Stoic, Yung Abner, and more. One of the release's standouts is Denver-based Saltee's dark and driving single, "Among the Accursed."

Drawing its influence and title from Dark Souls, "Among the Accursed" reflects the video game's themes of the balance between light and dark. Intense reese basses drone along as the drum breaks roll on, perfect for an energizing gaming session. As a series of metallic foes are vanquished, a brief melodic intermission appears until the next set of challengers are encountered.

While the drum & bass genre is undoubtably thriving in certain parts of the world, its presence within the United States is not as appreciated. As Saltee continues to climb the ranks within Denver's elite drum and bass community, he hopes "Among the Accursed" further contributes to the budding #USDNB Movement to bring more exposure to the genre.

Stream Saltee's "Among the Accursed" below.

