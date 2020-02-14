Salvatore Ganacci Releases Strange, Endearing Music Video for "Boycycle"

Salvatore Ganacci has released a music video for the track "Boycycle," as well as an EP of the same name, via OWSLA.

Ganacci has teamed up with director Vedran Rupic once again, with whom he previously worked on the music video for his track "Horse." Sébastien Tellier also lends his voice on this tune, helping create a soothing atmosphere. "Boycycle" tells the story of a creature that is half-man, half-motorcycle and learning to adapt to a world where he simply doesn't fit in. He then takes off on an adventure to find a mermaid, as it's the only thing he's seen that somewhat resembles him. This strange yet compelling love story is truly captivating due to its highly unique premise.

Ganacci's Boycycle EP came out today as well, containing the aforementioned title track as well as "Heartbass" with Tommy Cash and "Interest In Sport." While the EP is quite a bit different than his recent releases, fans of Ganacci will definitely gravitate towards the three-track EP.

