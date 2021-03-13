Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

This is the second single to arrive on the newly imprinted Stabby Records.
Author:
Publish date:

This is the second single to arrive on the newly imprinted Stabby Records.

After making her studio debut last month with the retro-inspired single "Too Late," Sam Blacky is back with its official follow-up. "Body" arrived today via Blacky's new imprint, Stabby Records.

"Body" picks up where "Too Late" left off, further situating the DJ-turned-producer as an artist to watch in tech house scene. The track boasts a mesmeric vocal refrain that balances the brooding undercurrent of the bassline. The track's atmospheric synths and punchy percussion are expertly crafted to light up the dance-floors. It's the perfect amalgamation of funky yet soothing sounds that would thrive at a sunrise set at Burning Man.

Check out "Body" below.

Blacky has spent years DJing clubs around the world, making her foray into production a natural next step. Her influences range from house, techno, and tribal music and can be heard in her "A New World" video series, where she showcases her sets from awe-inspiring locations such as Sian Ka'an, Acapulco, and Vagalume.

According to a press release, Blacky is set to deliver more releases throughout 2021, so stay tuned in by following her on social media below. 

FOLLOW SAM BLACKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsamblacky
Twitter: twitter.com/samblacky
Instagram: instagram.com/samblacky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aYmUCo

