Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

This is the second single to arrive on the newly imprinted Stabby Records.

After making her studio debut last month with the retro-inspired single "Too Late," Sam Blacky is back with its official follow-up. "Body" arrived today via Blacky's new imprint, Stabby Records.

"Body" picks up where "Too Late" left off, further situating the DJ-turned-producer as an artist to watch in tech house scene. The track boasts a mesmeric vocal refrain that balances the brooding undercurrent of the bassline. The track's atmospheric synths and punchy percussion are expertly crafted to light up the dance-floors. It's the perfect amalgamation of funky yet soothing sounds that would thrive at a sunrise set at Burning Man.

Check out "Body" below.

Blacky has spent years DJing clubs around the world, making her foray into production a natural next step. Her influences range from house, techno, and tribal music and can be heard in her "A New World" video series, where she showcases her sets from awe-inspiring locations such as Sian Ka'an, Acapulco, and Vagalume.

According to a press release, Blacky is set to deliver more releases throughout 2021, so stay tuned in by following her on social media below.

